DMV removes convenience fees for online driver’s license renewals - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department:

BOISE — Idaho driver’s licenses and ID cards are now available at a reduced cost online. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles removed convenience fees for online driver’s license transactions and passed the savings on to customers.

“Nobody likes extra fees. At the DMV, we want to elevate our customer’s experience and make online transactions as quick and painless as possible,” said DMV administrator Lisa McClellan. “We are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs and save customers money.”

Last October, the DMV removed convenience and county administrative fees for online vehicle registration renewals.

To see if you are eligible to renew your license online, visit DMV.idaho.gov. The DMV offers over a dozen online services, from a change of address to renewing a license or registration. So far in 2023, DMV customers have completed more than 263,000 transactions online. Online services are safe, secure and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.