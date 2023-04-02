Aberdeen athlete hopes to continue sports endeavors after graduation - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — Brody Beck is a senior at Aberdeen High School. He was among the leaders of a Tigers basketball team that narrowly missed earning a bid to the 2A state tournament.

Beck is not only a basketball player, but he also excelled on the football field and in track tournaments as a pole vaulter during his time in high school. In the classroom, Beck has served his school and student body on the student government.

Despite the litany of extra-curricular activities, though, Beck found time to take online college courses while attending high school classes. When he receives his diploma this spring, he will also boast an associate of arts degree in general education.

From there, Brody says his plans are not set in stone.

“I’m going to go on an LDS mission after the summer is over,” he said. “I’ll figure out what I am going to do afterward when I get back.”

Even with his success on the hardwood and gridiron, Beck believes any post-high school athletic aspirations revolve around pole vaulting.

“I am going to try to pole vault (in college),” he said. “(The Olympics) would be awesome, but I’m just hoping to do it in college. I enjoy it, but I don’t know if I’m fast enough for (the Olympics).

When the time does come for Beck to depart the halls — and sports venues — of Aberdeen High School, he says he will look back on the many experiences with great pleasure — particularly his time representing the Tigers. He says he will miss taking the field, court or track with the attention of everyone in the stands on him, waiting to see what he can do.

“I’m going to miss that part,” he said.

He will also miss his classmates — even those who may not realize it.

“I’m going to miss my friends, everyone in our class,” Beck said. “Even the people I don’t really talk to, it’s going to be weird not seeing them every day.”