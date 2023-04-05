Idaho Falls to mark Child Abuse Awareness Month with 'interactive block exhibit' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — “Child abuse and neglect are preventable.”

That’s the message Eastern Idaho Public Health wants to get across as it marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month by hosting its annual Celebration of Children, it announced in a news release.

The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”

It will feature an “interactive block exhibit” called BlockFest for families to play and learn with different types of blocks.

The event will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper will attend to declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. She will take the opportunity to “urge all residents to think about child abuse prevention and how they can protect the children in their lives.”

EIPH has also partnered with the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center, Idaho Children’s Trust Fund and Idaho Falls Pediatrics for the event. The news release states that the groups recognize “that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in a crisis.”

“Every year, Idaho Children’s Trust Fund and organizations statewide spread the important message of awareness for the need to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect from ever happening in the first place,” Idaho Children’s Trust Fund states on its website.

April was designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. It is a time to raise awareness of everyone’s shared responsibility to prevent child abuse and inspire collective action to protect children. Local businesses will be displaying the signature blue pinwheels soon, according to Brenna Christofferson of EIPH.

“Child abuse and neglect are preventable,” the EIPH release read. “And all communities benefit when children and families are well-supported.”

More events to raise awareness are planned across the state.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the 211 Idaho Careline.