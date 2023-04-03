Jury selection begins Monday in Lori Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

BOISE — Jury selection starts Monday morning as the Lori Vallow Daybell trial begins at the Ada County Courthouse.

Daybell will stand trial on murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection to the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, faces the same charges and both are also charged in the death of Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Twelve jurors, along with some potential alternates, will be selected to serve in the trial that could last up to ten weeks.

Daybell was transported from the Madison County Jail to the Ada County Jail last week. The jail is about a ten-minute drive from the courthouse, where she is expected to appear daily with her attorneys.

If found guilty, Daybell could serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nate Eaton is in Boise and will be posting live updates on EastIdahoNews.com when the trial begins at 9 a.m.