Local race that helps support pediatric transplant families, celebrates 10 years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local race that helps support pediatric transplant families is celebrating its 10th year and event organizers hope it will be the biggest year yet.

“Paces for Payton” honors a little girl named Payton, who was two and a half years old when she passed away from a severe heart condition in 2015. She received a heart transplant during her health complications. You can read more about her story by clicking here.

A picture of Payton. | Courtesy photo

“We originally just started it to kind of continue her legacy. Every year, it has just kept going and going and now we are at 10 years and I can’t believe it. But I think, how awesome!” said Stephanie Morgan, Payton’s mother, and president of the nonprofit.

The community honors Payton every year with a race for a good cause and to bring awareness to the importance of being a registered organ donor. The race includes 10k, 5k, and one mile distances that runners can choose from.

Courtesy photo

This year’s race will be taking place on Saturday, April 22, at Snake River Landing across from Bill’s Bike and Run in Idaho Falls. It will start at 8 a.m.

Typically, there are 300 to 400 participants, but with it being the 10th anniversary, Morgan is hoping for 500. You can still register for the race by clicking here.

Morgan says she is proud of what the race has become as she reflects on the past 10 years. Her sister originally started Paces for Payton when Payton was still alive and struggling through treatment. It was created to help raise funds for Morgan’s family, but now it helps other families in need.

“We just couldn’t really do it without the community … coming and participating to donate to families they don’t even know in southeast Idaho. When I reflect on that, it’s kind of like, we do live in a cool community when people are willing to do that,” Morgan said.

About $8,000 to $10,000 is typically raised to help three or four families a year.

“We really try to help them with bigger bills (and) mortgages. Transplant kiddos take a lot of traveling for check-ups, and unfortunately, our closest transplant program for pediatrics is Primary (Children’s Hospital),” Morgan explained. “Sometimes, it’s gas that parents can’t even necessarily afford, and they are driving down twice or three times a week, sometimes just to go down for an hour or two appointments and then come back home.”

Since it is the 10th year anniversary, there will be a few special things planned for the people that have signed up and been with Paces for Payton for several years.

“We are going to do a cool little giveaway, and then we do have a bunch of people coming in and doing booths,” Morgan said.

There will be fun activities for kids, like obstacle courses, music, and refreshments.

Morgan is looking forward to the event and is happy for the community support to help transplant families.

“It kind of is healing to me to reach out to families and say, ‘Look. I have been there, I know how tough it can be. Let us help you.’ I think it’s potentially healing on both parts,” she said.