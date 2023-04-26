Local woman charged with grand theft after police allegedly stop her in stolen car - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman police say was driving a car that had been reported stolen faces a felony charge.

The court records show Alicia Dawn Hottel, 20, has been charged with grand theft.

A Pocatello police officer was patrolling the 1000 block of North Arthur Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, when they saw a vehicle they knew to have been reported stolen, according to an affidavit.

After confirming with dispatch the 2005 Nissan Altima was reported stolen, the officer coordinated a high-risk stop with other officers.

The traffic stop was made without incident, and the driver, Hottel, was taken into custody.

Hottel told the officer she had borrowed the vehicle from a man listed as a suspect on the vehicle theft in police reports. She said she did not know the vehicle had been stolen.

The Nissan was returned to its owner and Hottel was taken to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked and released on her own recognizance.

Though Hottel has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Hottel could face up to 14 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Hooste for a preliminary hearing on May 3.