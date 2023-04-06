Man attacked by grizzly bear talks about the scary experience with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Jeremy Evans was on a hunting trip in Canada in 2017 when he stumbled upon a grizzly bear with her cub. The mama bear ended up attacking Jeremy three times that day as he tried to get help.

Jeremy thought he would die but miraculously made it to safety and back to his family. He’s written a book called ‘Mauled: Lessons Learned from a Grizzly Bear Attack’ and now he’s answering 7 Questions with Emmy!

Here’s what I asked him:

Can you tell me what happened the day you got attacked by a bear?

What do you think gave you the courage to grab the bear’s tongue when it was attacking you?

Have you been scared to go back into the woods since the attack?

Has a bear attack changed you as a person?

Did you think you would survive the bear attack?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

Who was the first person in your family that saw you after the attack

BONUS QUESTIONS

When was the first time you saw yourself after the attack?

How did you get to the hospital?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Jeremy in the video player above and you can follow him on Instagram.

