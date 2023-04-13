Blackfoot man dies in Chubbuck single-vehicle crash, police investigating - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man died Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck, police say.

Anthony J. Doublerunner Jr., 54, was the driver and lone occupant of a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when, around 8:45 p.m., the driver struck a concrete barrier “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

The man drove more than a half-mile in the center turn lane of Yellowstone Avenue before the crash, which took place on the 4400 block.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. Doublerunner Jr. was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chubbuck police are currently investigating the crash.