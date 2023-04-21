Man who processes and donates meat gets a surprise for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Trent Petersen works with Idaho Fish and Game to help with processing salvages while donating the meat to families in need.

On March 7, he got a call that multiple animals had been hit by a semi-truck. Between picking them up in Howe, hauling them back to Idaho Falls and gutting them, he spent over 12 hours in the cold making sure as much meat as possible could be donated.

Trent has been doing this with Fish and Game for about 4 years now and multiple families have been helped.

We decided to surprise Trent and thank him for what he’s done. Check out the video in the player above!