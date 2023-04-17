Pet of the week: Slate - East Idaho News

Meet our pet of the week, Slate!

Slate is a five-year-old boxer mix. He’s the shelter’s longest resident, and he’s tired of living in a kennel. He wants a home of his own!

Slate is a sweet boy, but he doesn’t like cats. He would do best in a home with older kids. He gets along with other dogs as long as they are properly introduced.

Slate’s adoption fees have been dropped to just $25 in hopes of getting him into the great home he deserves!

Slate and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, or website.