Slow down for construction crews on 17th and South Boulevard in Idaho Falls this week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — City officials are asking drivers to slow down as construction crews are making improvements on 17th Street and South Boulevard in Idaho Falls this week.

Crews will be removing concrete and installing new curb and gutter on 17th Street near South Boulevard, according to a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Westbound traffic on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane, with lane closures on South Boulevard as needed.

“Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone,” the release said.

The work begins Monday morning and is scheduled to be completed Wednesday.