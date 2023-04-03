Thatcher boy, 6, dies from injuries sustained in snowmobile crash - East Idaho News

THATCHER — A six-year-old Thatcher boy has died following a snowmobile crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County EMS responded to reports of the crash just before 8:30 p.m. on March 26, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar.

Ladd Dee Fox was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Hospital staff attempted life-saving efforts, but Fox was declared dead the same night, Fryar said.

“Ladd was living his best 6-year-old life” at the time of the accident, an obituary published by Webb Funeral Home says.

“He was the very best baby and spoiled from the start,” the obituary reads. “He loved his three older siblings and wanted to do everything they did. He was the perfect little shadow.”

Fox was born May 17, 2016. He is survived by his parents, two sisters and one brother.