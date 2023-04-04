You have to see this! Local assisted living facility puts on ‘indoor bobsledding’ activity for residents - East Idaho News

THE HALLWAY — If you thought assisted living facilities were the last place people would have fun at, think again.

The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg held what it called an indoor bobsledding activity on March 8. In the video below, residents are seen sitting on a giant inflatable tube attached to a dolly that is pushed and pulled by workers holding a rope. Instead of an ice-covered track, workers took residents for thrilling rides down the hallways as smiles lit up their faces, reminding everybody that age is only a number.

“Most of the residents come just to watch and be entertained, but just about all of them join in and have a really great time,” Cherie Hodgson, activities director, told EastIdahoNews.com. “They feel like a kid again. Lot of laughs from those on the tube and everyone watching.”

At the end of the video, residents describe their ride as being “wonderful,” “fun” and “faaaantastic!”

Hodgson credits the exciting activity to the “creative people” in the activities department that put it together.