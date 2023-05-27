Additional footage of New Mexico gunman released - East Idaho News

FARMINGTON, New Mexico — Police in Farmington, New Mexico, released additional footage of an 18-year-old gunman who reportedly killed three people and injured six others in a neighborhood.

The latest video from doorbell cameras show the gunman on May 15 walking down the street casually. Investigators believe the gunman, identified as Beau Wilson, randomly fired at homes, cars and people. He shot nine people in total before Farmington police fatally shot him.

Three of the victims died. Two of the wounded were police officers

Police don’t yet know a motive for the shooting. The footage released by police is below.

Editor’s Note: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic nature. Viewer discretion is advised.