Bannock County residents asked to provide insight on local trails - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Bannock County want the community’s input on local trails.

A new survey allows people to weigh in about the accessibility and sustainability of trails in the area.

Questions included in the survey deal with trail accessibility and connectivity. Survey-takers can also offer general insight — like erosion, puddling or over-narrowing of trails.

There are also sections of the survey where photos of trail problem areas can be uploaded.

“The goal is to protect natural and cultural resources, promote safety and provide users with opportunities for solitude and stewardship,” according to a release from the city of Pocatello.

All information provided through the survey can be provided anonymously.

Along with the survey, an app has been created where trail-users can give and receive real-time updates. The app can be downloaded here.