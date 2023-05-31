Bridge repairs underway on US Highway 20 in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Bridge repairs are underway on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls at the bridge over Riverside Drive.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for about a week while crews repair the expansion joints.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

The lane closure will remain in effect even when crews are not on site to allow the new concrete to cure.

More extensive repairs to the bridge are needed and planned for later this summer

