City of Idaho Falls to begin widening project on Woodruff Avenue - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls’ section of North Woodruff Avenue, between Lincoln Road and North Yellowstone Highway, will be widened to better accommodate traffic flow and help with traffic backing up at nearby traffic signals.

The Idaho Falls Street Division will start work on that project on Monday, May 22. The anticipated completion timeframe is six weeks, barring unforeseen conditions.

The work includes adding one northbound lane between Lincoln Road and N Yellowstone Highway.

Most of the work will be conducted in the shoulder of the roadway and will have minimal impacts on traffic. Two lanes of traffic will remain open, as well as access to all businesses in the area.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.