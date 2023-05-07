Elevating Teens: Preston sophomore involved in student government, FFA leadership - East Idaho News

PRESTON — Tegan Zollinger is a sophomore at Preston High School. He is a member of the student government and is a leadership member of the school’s future farmers of America club.

Zollinger said he has especially large shoes to fill when it comes to the FFA.

“My dad was the vice president of the state (FFA) when he was in high school — so I have a lot to live up to,” he said.

Zollinger is also part of the student government, serving as the sophomore class representative this year. He has already been elected the school’s spirit officer for his junior year.

As he explained, Zollinger was introduced to student government by his sister — Lucy, who is now a senior. Being involved in nearly every school activity, he added, has given him a unique vantage of the high school experience.

“We want to help the kids have as much fun as we do,” he said of himself and his fellow student executive officers. “We have a lot of school pride, so we just want to help the school — we want to help others see that.”

His involvement — both in government and FFA — also affords him additional opportunities to interact with the people that make school fun for him.

“The academic side is fun,” he said, but he loves letting others know he cares about them.

“I like taking on other people’s problems,” Zollinger said, “it’s helped me become a better person … It’s really taught me a lot.”

After graduation, Zollinger plans to go on an LDS mission before joining the Army.

In 10 years, he sees himself managing a farm “of some kind” — perhaps a dairy farm, he said.

When graduation does come — in two years — Zollinger said he will miss the school and community, and being the loud guy in the bleachers at every sporting event.