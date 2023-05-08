Firefighters respond to outbuilding and residence that caught fire in Salem - East Idaho News

SALEM — Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department in Rexburg are actively fighting a fire in the Salem area.

According to Madison Fire Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin, the call came in around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

“An outbuilding caught on fire. The outbuilding was close to the residence and the residence also caught on fire,” Miskin said.

The location of the fire is east of the Salem LDS church, close to the North Rexburg Exit, he said.

No other information is available at this time.

A picture given to EastIdahoNews.com shows a large plume of smoke at the home. Roads appeared to be blocked off near the home.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details become available.

Courtesy photo