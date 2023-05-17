'If there was a face to evil, it was hers.' Juror describes serving in Daybell trial - East Idaho News

BOISE — A man who served on the jury in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial says he saw evil for the first time in his life while sitting in the courtroom with Daybell for five weeks.

Saul Hernandez was juror number 8 and was assigned the seat closest to the witness stand from when the trial began on April 10 until a verdict was announced Friday afternoon. He and the 17 other jurors, including six alternates, sat directly across from Daybell.

“If there is a face to evil, it was hers,” Hernandez tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Daybell was found guilty of killing Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Hernandez and his fellow jurors also found her guilty of conspiracy of murder in connection to the death of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s former wife.

Hernandez sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton for nearly an hour Wednesday morning at his Boise home to talk about his jury service, the evidence, witnesses, prosecution, defense and why he wasn’t originally convinced that Daybell killed Tylee Ryan.

Listen to our entire interview in the video player above.

