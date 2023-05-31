Man wanted on felony warrant arrested at gas station after being found unresponsive in vehicle - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to the Maverik gas station at Lincoln Road and Ammon Road to a possible medical issue. Deputies were advised there was a male in a running vehicle at the gas pumps that was unresponsive.

Deputies arrived and identified the driver as 30-year-old Kayden Darin Davies, finding that he was exhibiting signs of intoxication and not making sense.

While being checked for medical issues by Idaho Falls Fire, deputies were notified Davies had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Madison County. Deputies located items of drug paraphernalia and an open container of Alcohol in Davies’ vehicle along with multiple pills.

Deputies recognized nine of the pills as Fentanyl, or “dirty 30s”, which Davies admitted he had been using prior. Deputies also located just over 2 grams of methamphetamine, just under a gram of heroin, and just over a gram of marijuana.

Davies was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrant from Madison County. Davies was also booked on felony charges for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.