Pet of the Week: Buster! - East Idaho News

Buster is a one-year-old male border collie mix/husky mix.

He was raised as an outside dog, but Bust would really prefer to be an inside dog. The transition to being a indoor companion would likely be an easy one.

Buster loves kids! In fact, this “super-sweet’ dog does great with everyone! Well, except cats and chickens.

Buster is a smart boy and has learned a lot of new tricks. Watch how good he is on a leash in the video above!

Buster and many other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.