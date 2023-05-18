Warrant issued for Utah man charged with trafficking teen girl - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man with an extensive criminal history who police say has been sexually exploiting a teenage girl reported missing in December.

Kent Weston Busco, 46, who investigators say is homeless as goes by the moniker “Superman,” was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with human trafficking of a child, aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of drug distraction, all first-degree felonies; and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old, a third-degree felony.

Last month, a 17-year-old girl went to a medical clinic in Salt Lake City that specializes in helping people with drug addictions to obtain clean hypodermic needles. The girl was with Busco who “would not allow (the teen) to leave his line of sight and repeatedly spoke over her instead of allowing (her) to talk to staff,” according to charging documents.

When staff members were able to separate the girl from Busco, she “immediately disclosed, through tears, that she had been sexually assaulted by Busco multiple times,” the charges state.

The incident was reported to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Investigators learned that the girl was reported missing in December, and “has a history of mental health issues that are monitored and controlled through medication. (She) had stopped taking her medication when she went missing. … (She) disclosed ‘Superman’ had given her $50 after having sex with her and offered to buy her shoes,” the charges allege.

Investigators learned that since about mid-April, Busco forced her to smoke heroin for the first time, took her cellphone and would get angry if she tried to take it back, and recorded videos of illegal sexual conduct with the girl using her phone, according to the charges.

Prosecutors on Wednesday issued a warrant for Busco’s arrest and requested that he be held without bail pending trial, noting that he has a “lengthy criminal history with 14 felony convictions and 35 convictions.” Court records indicate that 56 felony cases have been filed against Busco since 1999 for mainly drug and drug-related crimes, including theft. Some of those cases resulted in convictions and some of the cases were later dismissed.