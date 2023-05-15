Woman arrested after allegedly threatening people with gun during argument; victims tackle her to ground - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman was arrested after allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument. The victims that were threatened then wrestled her to the ground and got the gun out of her hands.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Thursday, officers responded to a call about a woman with a handgun who was threatening people on a sidewalk.

Court documents show the suspect, who was identified as Kathleen Hunter-Adams, got into a confrontation with the owners of a home on South Water Avenue.

During the argument, Hunter-Adams told the home owners she was “packing.” She later admitted to police that she pulled out a handgun from her purse to show the people she was arguing with because they asked her if she had one, documents said.

It’s unclear how many people were involved and what the argument was about.

Victims told police when she pulled the gun out of her purse, she pointed it at one of the individuals and walked toward him. Both he and his brother felt “fear for their life” and thought Hunter-Adams was going to shoot them. They reacted and tackled Hunter-Adams to the ground and took her weapon away from her.

When officers talked to Hunter-Adams, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. Her speech was slurred and she appeared to be intoxicated, court documents said.

An officer asked Hunter-Adams how much alcohol she had drank that morning and she admitted to drinking three beers.

She was then arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Hunter-Adams has been charged with felony aggravated assault. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine, a $5,000 compensatory fine, and restitution.

She was given a $30,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Though Hunter-Adams has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.