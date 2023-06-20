Draft horse show returning for third year in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY – The Snake River Draft Horse Show is returning for its third year for a two-day event in Rigby.

The event is happening June 30 and July 1 and will be held at the Wind River Arena at 70 North 4600 East in Rigby.

Wade Thornley, the chairman of the committee hosting the event, tells EastIdahoNews.com this type of entertainment is a “lost art” and it’s a chance for locals to see some world class horsemanship.

He explains that it’s a little different than a horse-pulling competition, which focuses on strength. A draft show is all about showmanship.

“You’re graded on a confirmation of how your horses (move). There’s going to be some skills-type driving going on and there’s also going to be some confirmation classes (on display),” Thornley says.

Confirmation refers to the horse’s ability to pull a wagon around the arena while maintaining a graceful composure.

The main attraction consists of competitors driving a wagon pulled by a team of one to six horses that trot around the track. There are a variety of youth and obstacle-driven competitions as well.

The Rigby show is a classic series hitch, meaning it’s a qualifying event for a national tournament in Indiana later this year. It attracts participants from across the west. Of the 20 people competing in this year’s event, Thornley says some of them are returning competitors who participated in nationals last year.

One of them is Yoder Hay Company from Westcliffe, Colorado. Kyle Forsyth with Double S Belgians in Menan made it to the finals last year as well, but Thornley doesn’t know if he’ll be returning this year.

Lane Steel and his team of haflinger horses in rehearsal. | Courtesy Lane Steel

Lane Steel of Rigby is excited about returning for his second year. He bought a team of Haflinger horses several years ago and the draft horse show is an event that he and his kids train for all year.

“The thing I love about my haflingers is that they’re so mellow and easy for my kids to use,” Steel says. “My six year old can drive them all by himself.”

Steel was introduced to the sport as a kid by his grandfather, Lloyd Mickelsen, who grew up in the Lost River area, and later farmed near Idaho Falls. He owned some Belgian work horses and often spoke of returning to draft shows.

“When I was probably 12 years old, my grandfather said he wanted to train one more set of horses before he died,” Steel says. “It wasn’t until after my grandfather had passed away that I realized that what he was saying was, ‘Hey, if you’d help me, we could train a set of work horses.’ I vowed when I was 16 or 17 that if I ever got the opportunity to drive (in a draft horse show), that I would take it and go with it.”

Steel’s son got involved in the Snake River Draft Horse Show during its first year, and Lane is happy it’s become an experience his whole family enjoys.

He’s encouraging people to attend.

“Even if you don’t understand what’s going on, it’s amazing to see those big horses come in all dressed up. I would compare it to the local version of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some of these guys … drive horses all year and this is their show season, where they’re showing off their skills,” Steel says.

Photo from last year’s Snake River Draft Horse Show | Courtesy photo

Thornley’s been around draft horses his whole life and the Rigby event gives him a chance to educate people about this type of entertainment. He’s involved in a similar event at the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year, but it happens early in the morning and many people don’t get to see it as a result.

There were about 500 people who attended the Rigby event the first year, Thornley says. After taking a year off in 2021, attendance grew to about 800 in 2022. Thornley is expecting even more to attend this year.

“I think it’s neat that people can come out and be around the big horses. They’re able to see them in person,” he says. “It is a lost art. You don’t see these (shows) all over the place.”

The event is at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 30. Saturday shows will begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, and organizers are encouraging people to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.