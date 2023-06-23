Her car broke down in front of his dealership. We surprise the owner who gave the woman another vehicle for free. - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about the owner of a used car dealership in Idaho Falls. It said:

I was just over at Finish Line Auto with Norm. A young woman bought a car at another used dealer. The car made it three miles and died in front of his store. The young woman was crying and had three kids in the car and she was broke and broken!!!! Norm ended up just giving her a car that ran well and would get her around FOR FREE!!! He felt so bad for her and she was clearly in need. Who does that sort of thing? The car, I’m sure, cost him a couple of grand. He had put a bunch of work into it to make it a good car for somebody!

We decided to surprise Norm and thank him for his act of kindness. Watch the video in the player above!