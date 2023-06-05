Man allegedly holds woman against her will and drags her across concrete driveway - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 21-year-old has been charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will in his truck and dragging her across his concrete driveway, causing road rash.

Cody Robertson has been charged with felony second degree kidnapping, felony domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.

In the middle of May, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding Robertson. “These are serious charges, so please don’t try to apprehend him yourselves,” the Facebook post said. The sheriff’s office had posted Robertson’s picture and information online after he allegedly told deputies, “Come and get me.”

Eventually, he turned himself in.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 20 at 8 p.m., a victim told deputies Robertson went to an apartment in St. Anthony to meet up. There was an argument between them and Robertson allegedly wrapped his arms around her and forced her into his pickup truck.

He then began driving to his residence in Madison County. During the drive, the victim made multiple attempts to get out of the truck while the truck was in motion.

Robertson grabbed her left arm pulling her back into the truck, which caused bruising, documents said.

After arriving at his place, another argument happened between them. During this argument, Robertson dragged the victim by her arm across his concrete driveway causing road rash to her thigh, documents said. At some point during the argument, Robertson placed his hand in a cupping shape on her neck, forcing her into the side of his pickup truck.

While she was trying to leave the residence, he threw her phone on the ground causing chipping and cracking.

Deputies tried to contact him at his residence but were not successful. Law enforcement talked to him over the phone where they tried to set up a meeting for an interview. He refused all attempts to meet and finished the conversation by saying, “Come and get me,” court documents said.

Law enforcement said he turned himself in. “We appreciate the public’s help in this matter. We also appreciate Mr. Robertson doing the right thing,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

The judge set his bond at $35,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County courthouse.

Though Robertson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.