Man tried to burn down Carl's Jr. after being denied free food, police say - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to burn down a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Salt Lake City after being denied free food.

Police say Thomas John Lingle, 65, went into a Carl’s Jr., 1654 S. Redwood Road, Monday night and asked for free food. He was refused, and threatened to kill the employees before he left, according to a police booking affidavit.

On Tuesday, Lingle returned to the same fast food restaurant about 4:50 p.m. and asked for a manager. He was told to wait, and then went outside and “placed several pieces of garbage and miscellaneous other combustible materials against the exterior of the occupied Carl’s Jr. building and set the items on fire with a lighter,” the affidavit states.

Two restaurant employees went outside to see what was going on and Lingle told them, “I’m going to make you suffer,” police said.

The fire caused damage to the exterior of the building.

As police drove away with Lingle in the back seat, Lingle saw the two employees and said, “I am going to kill them,” according to the affidavit.

Lingle was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated arson and reckless burning. Lingle has a record of multiple drug, alcohol and assault-related charges.