Shooting leads to search for suspect's vehicle in Shelley Friday evening - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A reported shooting led to a search for the suspect’s vehicle Friday evening, Bingham County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The call about the shooting came in at about 5:30 p.m. The shooting, the police said, was said to have come from a vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area between 1100 E. and 1150 E. on 1250 N. in Shelley. They found two 9mm shell casings near the roadway.

No injuries were reported, and there was no property damage.

An image of the suspect vehicle — a white Jeep Cherokee — was captured on a doorbell camera and posted on social media. It was this move that would lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

“The vehicle was properly identified by a comment in one of our posts that was shared,” the Sheriff’s Office posted early Saturday morning.

The post goes on to say that suspects are in custody and the vehicle recovered. It had been reported as stolen in Bonneville County.

This is an evolving story. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as wer receive it.