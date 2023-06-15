Skillet, Theory of a Deadman to play Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Skillet and Theory of a Deadman are bringing their Rock Resurrection Tour to Hero Arena inside the Mountain American Center in Idaho Falls, according a news release from the event center. The rock groups will co-headline a concert in Idaho Falls on Nov. 1. The show will also feature special guest Saint Asonia.

Skillet is a 17-time platinum band and have been nominated for a Grammy twice. The band also made it to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts with their song “Monster,” according to their website.

The band toured Europe in 2022, visiting eight countries including Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland and the UK.

Theory of A Deadman is from Delta, British Columbia in Canada. While they are considered a rock band, they have also “dabbled” in country and acoustic music, according to their Facebook page. Since it formed in 2001, Theory Of A Deadman has released six studio albums, 36 singles, 25 music videos and one EP.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. This will be a full general admission show within Hero Arena.