Watch: 2-year-old dumped from stolen car - East Idaho News

This surveillance video shows the suspect dropping the two-year-old child off on the side of the road. | CNN

HOLLY HILL, Florida — Florida police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car with a sleeping toddler inside.

This surveillance video shows the suspect dropping the two-year-old child off on the side of the road in an alleyway a short time later.

The car was stolen from a driveway in Holly Hill, just north of Daytona Beach.

According to police, the child’s mother said she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and raan inside to grab something. While she was inside, a suspect walked across the street, got into the car — a red Volkswagen — and drove off with the child in the back seat.

Police say a good samaritan found the toddler and called 911.

The boy was not harmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later, according to police.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a “young male between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.”

Watch the security video in the player above.