WATCH: Monkey steals pilgrim's clothing - East Idaho News

MECCA (Reuters) — A cheeky monkey on a mountain near Mecca grabbed a piece of a haj pilgrim’s clothing on Saturday (June 24) before making off with the stolen garment.

Al-Noor mountain, also known as the Mountain of Light, is where Hira cave is located, a place Muslims believe the prophet Mohammed used to go to seek refuge.

Despite a long walk up narrow steps, pilgrims young and old make the journey to the cave to follow in Mohammed’s footsteps.

Pilgrims have travelled to Saudi Arabia for Haj, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims are expected to make at least once in their lifetime.