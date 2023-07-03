3, including infant, rushed to hospital after crash on US 20 - East Idaho News

ARCO — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on US Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

Multiple INL Fire and Security personnel, along with Idaho Falls Fire EMTs, Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, responded to the scene at mile marker 287, about 25 miles west of Idaho Falls near the 17 mile cave.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Four vehicles were involved and a medical helicopter was called to assist.

Courtesy photo

Two people were taken to the hospital by INL ambulances and an infant boy in stable condition was transported by an Idaho Falls Fire ambulance, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Traffic remains blocked in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we receive it.