A Feel Good Friday surprise for a 7-year-old who jumped into action as his grandmother was suffering a stroke - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a young boy living in Idaho Falls who jumped into action when his grandmother needed help. It said:

My 7-year-old grandson Kylar and his younger siblings were being watched by their 74-year-old grandmother when grandma became dizzy. She told Kylar she needed to sit down and needed help finding the chair. She asked Kylar to go get the neighbor because she didn’t feel good. Kylar ran to the neighbors for help. Due to his speediness, Kylar got help and they called his mother who rushed home from work. The neighbors checked the grandmother’s blood pressure which was very high along with tingling in her left arm. The mom took grandma to EIRMC where we learned she had a mild stroke.

We decided to honor Kylar for what he did and surprise him for Feel Good Friday! Watch in the video player above.