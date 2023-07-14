A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who helped bring soccer to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a local man who is considered a soccer pioneer in eastern Idaho. It said:

Soccer is so widespread in this community nowadays but few know its beginnings in this area. We moved here in the 80s when it was just getting off the ground. A few years prior to our arrival from Denver (where soccer was everywhere), a few individuals did the leg work and effort to get soccer going in the Idaho Falls/Ammon area.

We heard the difficult stories of getting soccer established here when it was a ‘new’ game in the area. But, due to persistence and hard work, soccer became well-established here. Coaches and referees had to be found, taught and recruited and there were multiple administrative challenges to overcome.

Bob Bush is the only person left from that early effort to get soccer established here and he is so mild-mannered and humble that very few people who know Bob also know his background in getting soccer established here. Among the many things he did, he was the first Bonneville High School soccer coach. Bob has been retired a few years now and devotes multiple hours each week helping with food distribution for St. Vincent Depaul and the food bank. Very few know of his efforts in this regard.

We decided to surprise Bob and thank him for what he’s done to bring soccer to eastern Idaho. Watch the video above to see his reaction!