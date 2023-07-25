Annual family day and redneck games happening in Pocatello this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Two organizations are partnering for a family-friendly event at the Bannock County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals in Pocatello and the 3M Cattle Ranch in Lava Hot Springs are returning for the annual Southeast Idaho Family Day and Redneck games on July 29. Dozens of booths and attractions will be on-hand from noon to 6 p.m.

Returning this year is Snake River Doodles’ petting zoo.

The organization takes its therapy animals to hospitals and nursing homes throughout the year. It’s a free service and it’s enjoyable for clients. The funds raised at this event go towards the cost of housing the animals.

One of the main attractions is the lawnmower races. Lori and Gary Johnson have participated in the Indy 500 or Nascar-style sport since 2017 and they’ve loved every minute of it.

“It is a family affair. My wife and son both race and I mainly handle the builds,” Gary says.

As president of the Rocky Mountain Mower Association, Gary often travels to events throughout the area. The association often hosts exhibitions at monster truck rallies, demolition derbys, Motocross events and others.

He and his wife are still recovering from a race in Salmon this past weekend. They’re scrambling to make repairs so their lawnmower is ready for Saturday.

“Everyone in the club works together and swap parts and help build as needed. We all support each other. We do it for fun and bragging rights,” he says.

To Gary, the best part about the event is the preliminary build up before the race. The mowers are on display and many kids get to see them up close and pretend to ride them.

The power wheel racers is another popular event. There are age categories and the wheels must be stock power wheels. The miniature race is enjoyable for people of all ages.

There will also be a mullet/beard contest and a talent show for ages 2 and up. Tanner Adler will show off his juggling skills, not to mention other traveling entertainers.

Tanner Adler juggling. | Courtesy photo

The event was held at the 3M Cattle Ranch in Lava Hot Springs last year, but a turn of unfortunate events brought it to Pocatello.

Regardless, organizers are gearing up for a good time and they’re hoping for a large turnout.

Admission is free, but there is a cost for food and other items for sale in the booths. It’s happening inside the Bannock County Event Center.