Boise woman arrested on a second-degree murder charge - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Officers with the Boise Police Department responded to the 6700 block of West Fernwood Drive after receiving reports of a suicide, according to a Sunday news release.

Inside the home, they found a male who had died from a gunshot wound, police said.

“During the initial investigation, the scene appeared suspicious, and evidence led detectives to believe it to be a homicide,” the department stated.

After further investigation, police said they arrested 51-year-old Cambria Kirchner, who was known to the victim, for the suspected homicide after officers responded at 12:01 p.m.

She was booked into the Ada County Jail at 9:04 p.m., according to jail records.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once family has been notified.