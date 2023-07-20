Emmy learns how to hula dance, start a fire with sticks and asks 7 Questions at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawaii - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii. Since it opened in 1963, the PCC has entertained millions of visitors from around the world. The center is an engaging, interactive celebration showcasing the people, culture, arts, food and crafts of Polynesia. It was voted one of the Trip Advisors Travelers’ Choice Top 10 US Experiences.

I spoke with three different people who work at the PCC and learned how to start a fire, dance and so much more!

You can watch my interviews in the video player above and learn more about the PCC online, Facebook and Instagram.

