Five people hospitalized after Jefferson County crash - East Idaho News

UCON – A car crash in Ucon caused five people to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Around 5:30 pm, Jefferson County dispatch received multiple calls reporting a crash at the intersection of 3400 East and County Line Road.

A 54-year-old man was driving a white GMC pickup on 3400 East when a 27-year-old woman driving a red Ford Edge west pulled out in front of him, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other juvenile and both adults were transported in stable condition.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The original information given to EastIdahoNews.com about the conditions of those involved in the crash was incorrect. We have updated this story and apologize for the mistake.