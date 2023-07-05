Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to multiple fires caused by fireworks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Local firefighters kept busy during the holiday after they responded to 15 fires overnight caused by personal fireworks.

Seven of the 15 fires were caused by people not extinguishing used fireworks properly and then placing them in dumpsters or garbage cans, which then made the fireworks reignite, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The fires all happened between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries from the fires. According to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon, nearly all of the fires could have been avoided if the fireworks had been extinguished correctly.

“We urge people to properly dispose of spent fireworks by placing them in a metal container and then completely submerging them in water overnight before disposing of them,” said Hammon in the news release.

In addition, in the last 48 hours, firefighters responded to a total of 127 calls for service, including medical emergencies, fires, vehicle accidents and other calls.

Below are a list of those calls, according to the news release.