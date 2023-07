Idaho Food Bank Fund accepting grant applications throughout July - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Food Bank Fund:

BOISE — The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced today that its 2023 grant application process is open until July 31, to Idaho 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating or relieve hunger. Funds can be used to operate programs; purchase food; purchase nutrition education materials; expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.); or promote access for anyone in need, including underserved and/or marginalized populations.

The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits. It is administered by Catholic Charities of Idaho, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho, and The Idaho Foodbank.

The fund is financed by the generosity of the Idaho taxpayers when they donate through a “check off” box on their Idaho State tax returns. In 2022 grants totaling $233,900 were allocated to 47 statewide nonprofits that provide critical nutrition education and hunger relief services across the state.

Please note: