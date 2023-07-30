IFPD inviting community to see SWAT and patrol vehicles, K9s and more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting an event inviting community members to meet local law enforcement and enjoy a night of summer fun.

On August 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Freeman Park bandshell, locals will be able to meet with IFPD officers, see patrol and SWAT vehicles, learn about law enforcement in the community and “build neighborhood camaraderie” with local police, K9s and dispatch officials.

“The National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that police departments across the country participate in, for the jurisdictions and communities that they serve,” says Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Clements says they department has decided to use an open house format this year.

“We do kind of a show and tell with specialty vehicles and equipment and different tools that we have that we use to serve the community. We invite community members to come out and see what we have to offer, talk with us, meet with us, and ask questions.”

The IFPD Crime Scene Investigations team will also be handing out Child ID Kits and having a “show-and-tell” with other specialty equipment to teach the public about their everyday jobs.

“These opportunities to see police vehicles and equipment up close and to meet officers are popular with children, families and adults,” states the release. “Each year, National Night Out proves to be a great opportunity for education, sharing information, and relationship building.”

The Lost River Smokehouse will be in attendance with pulled pork sandwiches for the first 250 people.

For more information about National Night Out and future Idaho Falls Police Department events, follow IFPD on Facebook, Twitter, and their website.