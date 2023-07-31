iPhone helps save crash victim's life with SOS alert - East Idaho News

VERNONIA, Oregon (KPTV) — A person was rescued after driving off a 30-foot embankment when first responders were first alerted to the crash because of an Apple device on Friday in Vernonia.

The Mist-Birkenfield Fire District responded to assist Friday with the crash in Vernonia. It said the driver’s Apple device sensed they were in a crash and alerted the Columbia 911 Communications District.

The Vernonia Fire District and paramedics responded to the incident but could not find the crash. Dispatchers reported they got a second call from a neighbor saying they could hear someone screaming for help. This allowed the first responders to find the crash 30 feet down an embankment and in heavy brush.

The Banks Fire District and Mist-Birkenfield responded to assist with a high-angle rope rescue to bring the patient up to the road. The patient was taken to be treated at a trauma center. An updated condition was not available.