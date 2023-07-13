Joe Bonsall from The Oak Ridge Boys answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Joe Bonsall has been a member of The Oak Ridge Boys for over 40 years. The popular country group has won multiple awards over the decades and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Here is what I asked Joe:

Whose idea was it to start The Oak Ridge Boys and how did you get involved?

You’ve performed all over the world. Do you have a favorite place you’ve visited?

What was it like to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame?

Can you tell me about the foundation you and your wife run?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Can you share your most embarrassing moment on stage?

I always like to ask my guests to share a piece of advice with me. Do you have one you can share?

Watch my entire interview with Joe in the video player above and learn more about him on his website.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.