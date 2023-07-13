Local man hospitalized after being shot by police following domestic violence incident - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A Rexburg man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Around 3:38 am, Rexburg Police officers were called to the 600 block of South 5th West after a report of a physical argument between a man and a woman.

According to a news release from the Rexburg Police Department, four officers arrived at the home and contacted the man. Shortly after, shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers.

“At this time, we don’t have any answers to what exactly occurred, and it is unclear what lead up to the shots being fired,” states the news release.

The man, a 37-year-old, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the release, the officers involved were not injured and are not being identified at this time. They were all placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

According to Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen, charges are currently pending.

The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, comprised of detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies throughout eastern Idaho.