Man arrested after woman shows up at neighbors house 'covered in blood' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he beat a woman so severely, she was “covered in blood.”

Victor Perez-Perez, 23, is behind bars after being charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury.

Around 1:15 am on Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area in Bonneville County after reports that a woman was running through the streets “covered in blood.”

The reporting party told dispatch that the woman had run from another house to the reporting party’s house for help after a fight with a man, identified as Perez-Perez.

The officer arrived to speak with the victim and saw “major facial trauma to (the victim’s) face and her shirt covered in her own blood” along with “blood coming from a cut under her left eye, her nose and mouth.”

Deputy reports say the victim’s left eye and nose were also swollen. The victim told the deputy that Perez-Perez had beaten her.

With permission from the victim, the deputy entered the house she came from. Inside, he saw a large amount of blood on the floor next to the bed, blood splatter covering two of the bedroom walls, and noticed that the blinds were broken and covered in blood,

The victim told the deputy that she had grabbed the blinds to escape Perez-Perez.

As the deputy walked down the hallway, he noticed a blood trail on the floor and bloody hand marks on the bedroom and outside doors where the victim had run out of the house.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital to address her injuries.

The reporting party then told deputies that Perez-Perez had followed the victim and was back in the house she ran from.

While speaking with Perez-Perez, the deputy noticed marks on his hand “consistent with him hitting something,” according to court documents.

When asked if he had hit the victim, Perez-Perez allegedly replied, “No more than normal.”

Perez-Perez was then handcuffed and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set to $15,000, and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Perez-Perez is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 26. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Though Perez-Perez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.