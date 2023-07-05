Man charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attacking woman over meth - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A 38-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly threatening to kill a woman he accused of stealing his methamphetamine.

Geoffrey William Ancheta is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication line and an enhancement for being a persistent violator.

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were called to a home for a domestic battery incident.

When an officer arrived, a woman stated Ancheta had kicked and punched her.

The officer noticed dried blood on her ear and saw that her neck was red, making it look “irritated like someone had grabbed her by the neck,” stated the officer in court documents.

The woman said Ancheta had come to her home “upset and accusing her of taking his methamphetamine.” The woman said she didn’t have the drugs and did not know where they were.

This reportedly upset Ancheta, causing him to start yelling before he reached for a knife in a nearby bucket.

The woman told officers that Ancheta held the knife to her throat, demanding his drugs and yelling, “I’m going to f****** kill you.”

Ancheta then allegedly said, “You want to die, so I’m doing us a favor,” and “I am going back to jail anyways, so I might as well kill you.”

The woman says she was begging him to stop and let her leave. Ancheta then put the knife on a bed and grabbed her by the throat, causing her to feel like she “could not breathe and he was going to kill her,” according to police reports.

He also reportedly took the woman’s backpack from her, which contained her cell phone and car keys, preventing her from leaving.

The woman distracted Ancheta by lying to him about the car keys, saying they were upstairs in the home, and then trying to escape through a window in the basement.

While crawling through the window, the woman says Ancheta tried to grab her, but she was able to get away and go to a nearby home to call 911.

Ancheta was arrested and taken to the Bingham County Jail, where his bond was set to $250,000, and he was given an order not to contact the victim.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 13. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Ancheta has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.