Man dies in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at an unknown time on Wednesday morning.

A driver of a Subaru, a 40-year-old male from Priest River, was traveling northbound on US95 when he crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway. The vehicle then became airborne over an embankment and came to rest upside-down in the middle of a bog.

The driver was ejected and trapped underneath the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic on US95 was minimally impacted as emergency responders worked to investigate the crash and recovery of the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.