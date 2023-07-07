Man on scooter hit and killed by truck in Rathdrum - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

RATHDRUM — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m. on SH53 at N Mill St. in Rathdrum.

An electric scooter, driven by a 78-year-old male from Rathdrum, was traveling in a southeast direction across the intersection of SH53 and N Mill St.

A blue 2021 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by a 54-year-old male from Rathdrum, was traveling eastbound on SH53 and struck the electric scooter in the intersection. The scooter operator was knocked out of his vehicle onto the ground. He was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Next of kin was notified. The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup was not injured.

The highway was blocked for approximately three hours. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.