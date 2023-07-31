Repairs begin on South Fork Teton River Bridge in Rexburg - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department:

REXBURG — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin resurfacing the South Fork Teton River Bridge on State Highway 33 (2nd East) today, with repair efforts expected to last until the end of August.

Repairs will replace the surface of the bridge to extend the life of the bridge. In addition, the sidewalk and walls will undergo minor work.

One lane will be closed in each direction, and drivers will not be able to make left turns within the work zone. Pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge throughout construction and access to nearby businesses will also remain open.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.